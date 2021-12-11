Woman bystander shot in ear after gunman opens fire on Bronx street

A gunman opened fire at a rival on a Bronx street, striking a woman in the ear as she was walking home, police said Saturday.

The 57-year-old victim was making her way along College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont Village on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. when the shooter pulled a gun and began blasting away, cops said.

The woman told police she heard several shots — and a split second later felt a piercing pain in her left ear.

EMS rushed her to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police said the woman was an “unintended target,” and that the gunman was targeting a man who ran away unharmed. The shooter also fled.

There have been no arrests.

On Saturday, police released surveillance images of the gunman in the hope someone recognizes him. The man was dressed in a blue hooded bubble jacket and a red mask when he took aim at his target, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.