Woman called boyfriend, then vanished after another man took her phone, TN police say

A woman is missing after she called her boyfriend before a man took her phone and hung up, Tennessee police say.

Memphis police said that on Friday, Jan. 13, Jean Merritt told her boyfriend she leaving and going to the store with another man to buy cigarettes.

About an hour after leaving, Merritt, 47, called her boyfriend, who reported her saying she was “in a driveway somewhere,” according to a missing persons alert from police. Then, the man she was with took the phone and hung up.

As of Friday morning, Merritt was still missing, police said. She is described as a Black woman wearing a gray sweatshirt and black and white checkered pants. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Police said they think she could be in a green Toyota or a Saturn with shiny rims.

Anyone who sees Merritt is asked to contact the department’s missing persons unit.

