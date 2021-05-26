Woman Who Called Cops on Black Bird Watcher Sues Over Her Firing

Patrick Dorrian
·1 min read
(Bloomberg Law) -- Franklin Templeton branded a former employee “racist” for calling the police on a Black birdwatcher who she had words with while walking her dog in Central Park, publicized the incident on Twitter, and falsely claimed it conducted an investigation before firing her, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan.

Amy Cooper says the May 25, 2020, incident was spurred by her fear of the birdwatcher, Christian Cooper, who she says had a history of “aggressively confronting” dog owners for walking their dogs off leash. She says the publicity over multiple media outlets caused the dispute to become “international news as a racial flashpoint” in which she was misportrayed as a privileged White woman.

Franklin Templeton performed no investigation before firing her and ignored that she called the police because she was “palpably distraught and fearful of her safety,” Cooper says.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York under federal, state, and city race and sex bias laws. Cooper also asserts defamation and negligence claims under state tort law.

The case is Cooper v. Franklin Templeton, S.D.N.Y., No. 1:21-cv-04692, complaint filed 5/25/21.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patrick Dorrian in Washington at pdorrian@bloomberglaw.com

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rob Tricchinelli at rtricchinelli@bloomberglaw.com; Carmen Castro-Pagán at ccastro-pagan@bloomberglaw.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

