Woman called for help hours before murder suicide

A woman reported that an armed man was at home with their children and that he may hurt them, more than 12 hours before the man shot and killed their 11-year-old son, burned their house down, and shot and killed himself.

The woman, Racheal Lucretia Blakney, called 911 shortly after 10 a.m. on Oct. 20, saying that Russell William Blakney, the father of their children, said that he was "getting ready for the cops" and that "he's not going back to jail."

Russell Blakney

"He's at home with my kids," Blakney told the operator.

"Has he threatened to hurt them?" the operator asked.

"No, but I don't know what he's going to do. He said he's not going back to jail," Blakney could be heard saying in the 911 call.

Blakney had good reason to fear for her children. That day, she requested a domestic violence protective order against Russell Blakney, writing in the request that the day before, on Oct. 19, Blakney and she argued, and during the argument he held her down by the neck and held a gun to her head and her throat.

And the incident was not the first time Russell Blakney was accused of domestic violence.

In April 2016, Blakney was convicted in Wisconsin on charges of strangulation, battery, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim, and disorderly conduct. In that incident, which took place Dec. 31, 2015, Blakney forced a woman out of a bar and into a car.

Russell Blakney was arrested and released after posting bond.

Around six hours later, police were called to a home in Appleton, Wisconsin, after someone reported a "domestic disturbance."

They found the woman there, "crying, stuttering, and visibly shaking," with two 3-year-old children. Blakney was also there, armed with a gun that was tucked into the front of his pants. The woman had swelling underneath her left eye, and marks on her neck, court documents say.

The woman told police that Blakney was arrested after he became upset that she went out with coworkers. She said that after Blakney was released from jail, he seemed to calm down, but then she questioned him about her freedom and her ability to go places.

The two were in the car during this conversation, and he punched her in the face multiple times. Then, he took her cell phone, threw it into a snow bank, and when they returned home, he trapped her in the car, grabbed her by the neck and squeezed. Then he held a knife to her throat, threatening to kill her and himself.

The remains of a home on Brentwood Lane near Stanley Monday morning, Oct. 23, 2023.

The woman begged for her life, and he grabbed her and put his arm around her neck. At some point she was able to get into the back seat of the vehicle, and he told her that if she told anyone about what happened, he would kill her and then himself.

The woman was named in the complaint only by her initials, RLB, initials she shares with Racheal Blakney, and the children that were there were the ages that Racheal and Russell Blakney's children would have been at that time.

On Oct. 20, Racheal Blakney called 911 shortly after 10 a.m. Then, a little before 10:30 a.m., another person called.

"I'm very, very concerned that he's going to try to harm the children," that person told the operator.

The Gaston County Sheriff's Office would not say what time they responded to Blakney's home on Brentwood Lane to serve the domestic violence restraining order and an involuntary commitment order. Gastonia Police said they were called to the scene between 4:30 and 5 p.m. to aid with hostage negotiations.

Negotiations failed. In the early morning hours of Oct. 21, Blakney shot his son, Cyrus, set the house on fire, then shot himself. Cyrus' twin, Piper, survived the fire. She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to a Go Fund Me page established for the family.

The fundraising effort has received nearly $60,000 of the $65,000 goal to help the family with housing, funeral costs, medical bills and other expenses.

Cyrus Blakney

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Woman called for help hours before murder suicide