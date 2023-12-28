Before woman called LCSO, man charged in officer-involved shooting said he'd 'kill them too'

Jeffrey Edward Lund, 47, of Lehigh Acres, faces several charges after authorities say he pointed a firearm at deputies on Dec. 24, 2023. Their investigation extended through Christmas Day.

An incident report has revealed new details about what led to an officer-involved shooting in Lehigh Acres and a man facing charges after a domestic dispute.

Jeffrey Edward Lund, 47, is charged with one count of battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to the incident report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Lehigh Acres home along Euclid Avenue in response to a Sunday night domestic disturbance.

A 911 call alerted that Lund had thrown a relative's cellphone into a fire and said if anyone responded to the home "he would kill them too."

The victim told authorities she was hiding in her bedroom closet with the bedroom door locked. The victim said she was armed with a handgun while Lund attempted to enter the room.

When two Lee County deputies arrived, the report says, they saw Lund in the side yard of the home, armed with an AR-15-style firearm.

According to the report, both deputies identified themselves as law enforcement and ordered Lund to drop the firearm and to show his hands multiple times.

Authorities said Lund made a furtive movement with the firearm, pointing it at both deputies. Fearing for their lives, the sheriff's office said, the deputies fired at Lund, striking him once in the face.

Lund fell to the ground, dropping the firearm.

When deputies entered the home after the shootout, they said, Lund's relative remained hiding, locked in the bedroom closet.

Lund's relative's version of events

When authorities spoke with Lund's relative, she told them "things have been getting worse over the last few months."

Authorities said that while both sat outside by the fire, a verbal argument ensued. Lund became enraged and threw his beer at the victim, later pushing her out of her chair.

He then came after her, grabbing her by the neck. Deputies said the victim, in defense, put her hand out and grabbed ahold of Lund's shirt, ripping it.

Lund took the T-shirt off and threw it in the fire, authorities said. He then pushed the victim to the ground once more, authorities said.

Deputies said Lund went to a table near the fire, grabbed the victim's cellphone and threw it into the fire. She attempted to retrieve the device from the fire, but wasn't successful.

That's when authorities said the victim ran back into the house and locked the back door behind her. She found Lund's cellphone in the bedroom and called the neighbor, asking him to call 911, the sheriff's office said.

When the victim ended the call with the neighbor, Lund remained at the bedroom door, trying to get into the bedroom, authorities noted.

The victim grabbed a shotgun that was kept near the bed and hid in the closet, where authorities later found her.

The victim also called her father, who told her to hang up and call 911 herself, authorities said, while Lund continued to bang on the door, yelling at the victim and saying he was armed.

Authorities said Lund made statements such as, "if you call the cops I will take every one of them out with me." One of the last things Lund told the victim through the door was that he would be out by the fire and would take out whoever showed up for him.

Lund, who was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center in stable condition for treatment after the shooting, remained in custody Thursday afternoon on a $35,000 bond. His mugshot wasn't available before publication.

It's unclear if Lund remains at the hospital and whether the involved deputies are on administrative leave.

Lund is next due in court Jan. 29 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Lehigh Acres officer-involved shooting followed domestic dispute