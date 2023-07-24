Woman called police after thieves hit an Atlanta Lululemon store, she was then fired

A Gwinnett County woman says she was fired for calling the police on three robbers who stole thousands of dollars worth of clothes from the Lululemon store she worked at.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Rachel Rogers captured the frightening moments on cellphone video last month When three brazen robbers walked into her store and began stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing from the store at the Forum Shops in Peachtree Corners.

The 23-year-old told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the three men grabbed as much as they could before they bolted from the store where their getaway driver was waiting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“They’re just full-blown, like, running circles around you grabbing as much as they can,” Rogers said. “And it’s a scary feeling, and you don’t know how to react. So, our reaction is to scream, ‘No! Get out! Leave!’”

Rogers said she and her former coworker Jennifer Ferguson were shaken but uninjured, and immediately reported the robbery to police.

Read: JSO: 1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting in Arlington area

But two weeks later, they were let go and fired after they learned that they had both violated company policy by calling 911.

So how were they supposed to handle this situation?

“Clear a pathway. At least this is what is posted, is a clear pathway, and don’t interact, let them take what they want. Let them take what they have and do not make contact with them at all,” is what Rogers said was what she was told.

Read: Suspect apprehended by Clay County police for 4 felony counts including cruelty towards child

She told Seiden that she was frustrated because she’s been dealing with this same problem for the last eight months.

“I’ve experienced it probably five or six times, and I know it’s happened on other occasions when other people are working,” Rogers said.

Investigators say the same group of robbers struck again the following day in Peachtree City where police arrested and charged them with multiple felonies.

Read: Florida A&M coach suspends football activities after rap video filmed in locker room

“I think it is a lot bigger scheme because the product that is stolen is brought back in by other people to try to return and get money back,” Rogers said.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Lululemon multiple times for comment on this story, but so far, they haven’t returned our messages.

CLICK HERE to read the original article by WSB-TV.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.