Woman calls 911 when she sees bloody mom on home security camera after assault, feds say

A man accused of brutally assaulting an Oregon woman was sentenced to federal prison after officials say the victim’s daughter noticed her on home security footage bloodied and injured.

In November 2022, officers with the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department responded to a home on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation after getting a call that a woman inside had been assaulted, according to a Dec. 20 news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Devere Ben Charley, 24, is accused of brutally assaulting the woman with a piece of firewood.

Officials did not specify what led up to the alleged assault or the nature of the relationship between the woman and Charley.

The woman’s daughter saw her mom lying on a couch after the attack on home security footage and called 911, according to court documents.

When asked about the incident, the victim told officers Charley “was drinking and got upset and took it out on me,” the document stated.

Later, the woman’s daughter saw Charley “throw a piece of bloody firewood into a stove,” officials said.

The woman had a broken nose, fractured arm and a concussion, officials said.

Due to the extent of her head and face injuries and severe blood loss, the woman needed a blood transfusion, officials said.

On Dec. 6, 2022, Charley was charged with assault resulting in bodily injury, officials said, with a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon later added.

On Sept. 29, Charley pleaded guilty to the assault with a dangerous weapon charge, officials said.

Charley was sentenced to 40 months in general prison and three years’ supervised release.

Warm Springs is about 100 miles southeast of Portland.

