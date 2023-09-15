Woman calls Albuquerque police repeatedly for car theft before her death
Woman calls Albuquerque police repeatedly for car theft before her death
Woman calls Albuquerque police repeatedly for car theft before her death
The market for car sales has been on rocky ground in the last several years as consumers, facing tougher economic conditions, get presented with an ever-larger range of alternatives, from ride-hailing apps and multimodal alternatives through to new propositions for private car use. Today, a startup out of Spain called Revel is announcing €115 million ($123 million) in funding to expand its business based around one of these models: a digital car "subscription" service, essentially a flexible lease agreement that includes insurance and maintenance, aimed at consumers willing typically to commit for at least a year. The funding is a combination of debt and equity: €100 million is structured financing earmarked to build out the car network, and €15 million is equity invested in the business itself.
With two hours to go before contracts expire and a strike could begin, UAW President Shawn Fain appeared on a livestream video to explain what will happen of an agreement is not reached with Ford, GM and Stellantis.
Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Eminem, Mariah Carey and more made the show a must watch.
At first, the only way to gussy up your PlayStation 5 was to buy aftermarket console covers, but it didn't take long for PlayStation to start selling its own. Most of these color customization accessories sell for $55, but the company just introduced a premium option — a collection of three metallic colors it's calling the "Deep Earth Collection.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe provided more details Thursday on the company's plans to update the hardware in its EVs next year — under a program internally called Peregrine — that he says will result in major cost savings. Changing the electronic control unit (ECU) architecture inside its EVs, Scaringe emphasized during an interview Thursday at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.
A 1998 Subaru Legacy Outback station wagon with nearly 350,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Which one-of-a-kind car would you pick if money was (almost) no object?
"I cant NOT do this." The post Woman ‘on the cusp’ reveals the ‘dead giveaway’ to distinguish Gen Zers from Millennials: ‘just analyze how they pose in photos’ appeared first on In The Know.
Yahoo News asked Ricardo Pires, a spokesperson for UNICEF, the United Nations’ humanitarian aid agency three questions about what caused the situation in Libya and how such tragedies can be prevented in the future.
Unity has temporarily closed its offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas and canceled a town hall meeting after receiving death threats. The company made the call as a precaution against possible retribution after it announced a contentious change to its business model this week.
Google announced a significant update to its built-in services that includes Zoom, WebEx, and The Weather Channel apps.
To post or not to post? One woman is receiving mixed responses after taking to TikTok to recount a "sinister" conversation she overheard. The post Woman’s TikTok storytime about overhearing ‘sinister’ bridesmaids gossiping about a bride prompts debate appeared first on In The Know.
Republican-controlled states have begun formally embracing the platform's materials.
Goodbye 'Marshmallow Man'...Hello, 'thin puff.'
We hope you never need to use it, but you'll sure be glad you have it.
Why is everyone gaining confidence from the Tube Girl?
During the colder months, have your new iPhone match your puffer coat drip with this pillow case. It's one of the best and most timeless fall phone accessories!
Ford's new Ownership Experiences program will teach Mustang owners driving skills on and off the track while connecting enthusiasts nationwide.
Sometimes the right gear can mean the difference between minor inconvenience and major problem.
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak's final season premiere week finds fans fuming over 'garbage' puzzle.