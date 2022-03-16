Woman calls out friend after learning she ‘stole’ her dream job: ‘The most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard’

A woman doesn’t understand why her friend thinks she stole the friend’s dream job.

She consulted Reddit’s “Am I the A****** (AITA)” forum for help. Her friend Amy told her it would be great if they both applied to work at the same company, which had multiple positions open. She and Amy both applied. But when she got the job, Amy became furious.

“I used to live with my friend Amy before I found a better apartment that I could pay for by myself,” she explained. “I went on a brunch with Amy a few weeks ago, and we talked about work and finding jobs for our degrees. We have the same degree/went to the same school together, which is how we met, and that’s why we lived together for some time. Amy was talking about this interview for a position at a company that had a few spots open that fit our degree/what we wanted to do. She suggested that it would be great if we both applied and would be awesome to work together, and I agreed.”

“I looked up what she was talking about and applied for the job and got an interview the next week. I texted Amy, and she just sent me a thumbs-up emoji, and that was it. So I get to the interview, and I nail it. They loved my entire resume and everything I had done since graduating. After that, I go to the company coffee shop, where I met a guy who also works in a field similar to mine, and I’m hoping we become something serious.”

The poster wanted to share the great news with Amy, but Amy didn’t exactly receive it well.

“Two days later, I had dinner with Amy, telling her that I got the job and how I smashed the interview and about the new guy,” she wrote. “Well, Amy then angrily tells me how I need to shut up and that I swiped her dream job away from her. She told me she had already told everyone about the job, and then the company called her back saying she wasn’t what they were looking for anymore. That she basically had the job until I came and ruined everything. And she was supposed to meet the guy of her dreams, and instead, I took that from her.

“I told her that it was her idea that I apply, and she said she was only joking. She then left the dinner and texted me after that I was an asshole, and I need to give up my job position to make this better.”

Redditors thought Amy was being unreasonable.

“You have absolutely nothing to feel bad about,” someone wrote.

“Do you seriously think you stole her job? She is jealous and bitter,” a user commented.

“The whole thing about the guy is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. She sounds like a sore loser,” another said.

