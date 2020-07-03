Woman calls police on black couple building patio at their own home

Susan Shulz calls the police on her black neighbors after insisting they need a permit to build their backyard patio and claiming the neighbors shoved her: Facebook

A video of a New Jersey woman calling the police on her black neighbours went viral and eventually spawned a protest outside the woman's home.

The incident occurred on Monday when Fareed Nassor Hayat, an attorney and a professor of law at City University of New York, and his wife, Norrinda, were in the backyard building a stone patio.

Their neighbour, Susan Schulz, whose property abuts the Hayat's backyard, allegedly approached the couple and demanded to know if the two had permits for the construction.

Mr Hayat told Ms Schulz his contractor checked and assured him that no permits were needed. This explanation was apparently insufficient for Ms Schulz, who continued asking about the permits.

The video begins with Ms Schulz threatening to call the police, alleging the Hayats pushed her "10 feet" off of their property.

"Call the police. We expect that," Ms Hayat yells from behind the camera.

Ms Shulz then tells the police that Mr Hayat pushed her off his property and explained her belief that the couple did not have permits for their work.

"She's been waiting two years to do this to us," Ms Hayat claims multiple times as Ms Shulz speaks with the police.

Annoying #Karen harasses black couple over whether they have a permit for outside patio work being done at their home.



Calls cops after alleging being assaulted.#karensgoingwild #getalife pic.twitter.com/dnVX7lSaHe — Black First (@Blac1st) July 1, 2020

While Ms Shulz is on the phone with the police, a passerby walking her dogs shames her for calling the cops on the couple.

"Shame on you! In this climate right now, you're especially not supporting members of our community here," she says.

Ms Shulz then approaches the dog-walker to defend herself, asking if she saw Mr Hayat push her "10 feet."

Mr Hayat chuckles off-camera and replies "I didn't put my hands on you, woman."

The couple continues to deny that Ms Shulz was touched, and Ms Hayat asks her to "please leave," which prompts Ms Shulz to exasperatedly claim "oh my God, because you're attorneys you know what to do."

"Exactly," Mr Hayat responds. "So please walk away from our property."

Eventually, Ms Shulz asks Ms Hayat to stop recording, which Ms Hayat refuses to do

"No. This is for the people so they can see even in Montclair what we are living with, even in Montclair, for two years. Susan from Marrion Road has been harassing us for two years."

Neither the Hyats nor Ms Shultz filed formal complaints with the police.

Ms Hayat then asks her husband to leave the situation alone and to take their children inside the house so they aren't outside when the police arrive.

The video went viral and eventually sparked a small protest on Tuesday. Demonstrators with "Black Lives Matter" signs marched through the neighbourhood and past Ms Shulz's home.

