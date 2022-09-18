Woman captured for apartment arson fire, US Marshals say

A woman was arrested Sunday on arson charges at an apartment complex.

RELATED: Investigation underway after fire breaks out at a Hickory Hill apartment complex

Shaniqua Yates was arrested by the US Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaniqua Yates was arrested by the US Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force & @ShelbyTNSheriff. She is charged with Aggravated Arson for allegedly setting a fire on 9-14-22 at an apartment complex at 6355 Arbor Creek Trail in Memphis that displaced over 20 residents. pic.twitter.com/ZkdWazZk4r — USMS Memphis (@USMSMemphis) September 18, 2022

Yates allegedly set fire to an apartment on Arbor Creek Trail on Sep. 14, US Marshals said.

Media Release: Apartment Fire 6355 Arbor Creek Trail pic.twitter.com/RZnVHKfkJf — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) September 15, 2022

“It is a blessing that no one was injured in this fire,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “There are reports that more than 20 residents were displaced by this senseless act. We hope this swift arrest can help to alleviate the turmoil that has been inflicted on the victims.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: