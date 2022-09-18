Woman captured for apartment arson fire, US Marshals say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A woman was arrested Sunday on arson charges at an apartment complex.

RELATED: Investigation underway after fire breaks out at a Hickory Hill apartment complex

Shaniqua Yates was arrested by the US Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Yates allegedly set fire to an apartment on Arbor Creek Trail on Sep. 14, US Marshals said.

“It is a blessing that no one was injured in this fire,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “There are reports that more than 20 residents were displaced by this senseless act. We hope this swift arrest can help to alleviate the turmoil that has been inflicted on the victims.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories