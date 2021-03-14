Woman captured after assaulting jailer and escaping

Mar. 14—HOLLY SPRINGS — A Marshall County woman is facing numerous felony charges after assaulting a jailer early Saturday morning, stealing a patrol car, ramming the gate and escaping from the Marshall County Jail.

Officials said Roshanda Bowens of the Matthews Corner area of Marshall County was brought to the jail in connection with the shooting of a man early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. March 13, as Bowens was being booked into the jail, she assaulted a female jailer and made her way outside of the building.

A deputy who was leaving the jail at the same time, spotted Bowens and started chasing her on foot. Bowens eluded the officer, jumped into the deputy's patrol vehicle and rammed the jail's exterior gate. She jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Law enforcement quickly set up a perimeter around the north Holly Springs jail and began to search for her. An employee at a nearby business spotted the escapee. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department canine unit, which was called in to assist, cleared that building without locating Bowens. The canine teams searched the immediate area without luck. As they were preparing to leave, a call from employees at a second business led to Bowens apprehension.

She was returned to the county jail and will now face a host of felony charges.

william.moore@djournal.com