Woman captures moment lightning strikes her husband's truck on interstate in Florida
The woman filming the video said her husband and three children were traveling in front of her when it was hit by the lightning strike.
A woman recorded the moment a vehicle was struck by lightning in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Friday, July 1.Michaelle May Whalen, who filmed the footage, told Storyful that her husband and three children were traveling in the vehicle in front of her when it was hit by the lightning strike.Whalen said everyone in the vehicle was uninjured. However, the truck was “completely fried" by the lightning strike, she said.Whalen said her family were on their way home from a vacation when she noticed lightning and began filming.“It started to storm and I thought the lightning was neat, so I was trying to snap a picture of the lightning and missed every time,” Whalen said. “So my son-in-law suggested I slow-motion video record, and that’s when I captured the event on camera.”The National Weather Service issued a weather warning in Tampa Bay on July 1, warning of flash flooding. Credit: Michaelle May Whalen via Storyful
