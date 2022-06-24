Woman captures video of man she claims was stalking her Arlington home

A woman in Arlington captured disturbing footage of a man stalking her apartment by looking into windows, right next to where her 10-year-old daughter sleeps.

She filed a police report, but despite having footage, she hasn’t been able to find the identity of the man who has been looking into her windows in the middle of the night.

“It just felt creepy. It made my skin crawl,” she said.

The man was caught peering into her windows twice on camera. She said the night she found him, “I was on the couch playing Pokemon with my daughter and then my camera app alerted me that there was a person on my outside camera.”

The video shows the man peering into her windows, casually walking away then getting more comfortable. He leans in towards her home, almost touching his forehead to the window.

“I immediately ran outside and screamed at him, (and) said ‘Who the hell are you? What are you doing?’”

Camera evidence showed he’d been there before, in the middle of the night.

“It makes me feel violated… it’s made me feel like I need to go into full-on protective mode.”

Action News Jax asked our law and safety expert, who used to investigate similar crimes for the FBI, about it. He says the repeated action is the concern.

“One of the things that concerns investigators is repeated activity by a given individual tends to indicate that they are looking for something specific.”

His advice is to cover up your windows on any floor, especially at night and especially in complexes.

“What we don’t want to do is create an environment that a voyeur can use to target you.”

The woman we spoke to has already taken precautions, like using a cork board to cover gaps in the blinds. She even posted flyers in the community, trying to identify the man while she waits on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re not doormats, you can’t just creep on us and think you can just keep doing it. I actually told my daughter yesterday creepy men should always be exposed — always.”

Carson says despite how creepy the video is, no crime has been committed.

“If they’re just looking at that level and they are outside your house, they could be accused of being a voyeur, but of course, that’s something that’s not a criminal event unless it is provable.”

But this mother of two says she will protect her family.

“We live in Jacksonville. Things are going to happen, but you have to protect yourself.”

