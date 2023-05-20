Woman’s car shot at on I-95 in Glynn County, police say

A woman told police her car was shot at twice on Friday night by someone in another car while driving down Interstate 95 in Glynn County.

The Glynn County Police Department said the incident happened on I-95 southbound between mile markers 47 and 44. The woman was not injured.

The woman told police that while the vehicle suspected of shooting at her was traveling alongside her, “she heard something striking her vehicle,” police said.

Police said the suspect car “continued to drive aggressively” and slowed down alongside the woman’s car again. She told police that this time, she heard a gunshot.

GCPD said this is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information, please contact Silent Witness at (912)-264-1333.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.