Woman’s car shot during barrage of gunfire in Aberdeen

A barrage of gunfire erupted in Aberdeen early Thursday, hitting a woman’s car.

Officers were called to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of East Market Street near the TwinStar Credit Union at 12:23 a.m.

As officers arrived, dispatchers told them that a woman had called, saying her car was hit by gunfire.

After investigating, officers took a person of interest into custody and three vehicles were seized while police await search warrants.

A gun was also found.

Aberdeen Police detectives are continuing to investigate.



