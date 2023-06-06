Woman in car stolen from airport is caught after wrong turn near Canada, officials say

A woman made a wrong turn in New York and ended up at the Canadian border — resulting in her arrest, officials said.

Following her mistake, she attempted to go into Canada but was refused entry at the Rainbow Bridge Border Crossing in Niagara Falls on June 5, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A closer look at the Honda HRV she was driving revealed the car was stolen from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, officials said in a June 6 news release. The vehicle’s identification number led officers to discover the vehicle was reported stolen.

Officials then learned the 24-year-old, who wasn’t identified in the news release, had an active warrant out of Broome County Sheriff’s Office in New York for grand larceny, according to National Crime Information Center data, officials said.

The woman was arrested and processed by CBP officers before she was transferred to New York State Police, according to the agency.

It wasn’t specified when the car, with an estimated value of $29,000, was stolen from the airport.

McClatchy News contacted state police for more information on June 6 and was awaiting a response.

8 people trying to cross into US found dead in marsh near Canadian border, cops say

Man wanted for child sex crimes caught decade later trying to get back into US, feds say

Driver hearing noises from trunk discovers she smuggled two into US, CA officials say