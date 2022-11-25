Woman’s car stolen in carjacking at Cordova gas station, MPD says

A woman’s car was stolen after a carjacking Friday afternoon at a Cordova gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded just before 1:30 p.m. to a carjacking at a Kroger gas station on the 600 block of Germantown Parkway and found that a blue Nissan Maxima was stolen, police said.

Police said that the woman was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

Police did not have any suspect information.

