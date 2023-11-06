Woman’s car stolen at gunpoint outside Bainbridge Island market

Bainbridge Island Police are looking for a man who held up a woman at gunpoint and then fled in her car on Sunday.

The incident happened at 5:25 p.m. outside the Town & Country Market at 343 Winslow Way East.

Police said a man with a handgun approached a woman in the parking lot, demanded her car, and then fled north on Highway 305.

Law enforcement in neighboring agencies tried to stop the driver, but he wouldn’t pull over and a chase began, but was stopped because of dangerous conditions.

The car was last seen heading south on Highway 3.

The suspect was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He may have tattoos on his hands.

If you have information about the case you’re asked to call the Bainbridge Island Police Department at 206-842-5211.