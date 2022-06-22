Woman’s car stolen out of her driveway in broad daylight, police say

Memphis Police are looking for two men after a woman’s car was stolen straight from her carport in the middle of the day.

According to Memphis Police, the car was stolen from a house on Petten Drive, near Bartlett, on June 21 around 1 p.m.

Police said two men walked into the woman’s carport, hopped in her Honda Civic and stole her car.

Surveillance video shows a group of men walking down the street when the two alleged car thieves veer off from the group, casually walk up the driveway and jump into the Civic.

Police said that car has since been recovered, but they are still looking for the two men responsible, one of which was armed with a handgun at the time of the theft, according to MPD.

If you know who these men are, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 9091-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

