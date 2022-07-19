Woman carjacked by group of men at apartment complex near Parkland, deputies say

A 20-year-old woman who was visiting friends at an apartment complex early Sunday near Parkland was surrounded by a group of men and ordered out of her car at gunpoint, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was not injured. Deputies said one of the men threatened to kill her if she didn’t hand over the keys along with the vehicle.

Deputies were dispatched at about 3:25 a.m. to a report of an armed carjacking in the 1800 block of 105th Street Court South, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. There, the victim told deputies that while she was in the parking lot, a group of six or seven men surrounded her car. One man armed with a gun told her to get out.

The suspects got in the vehicle and left. A short time later, deputies were advised that Tacoma Police Department officers had located the stolen car. It was found in the 9200 block of South Hosmer Street. Deputies said five people fled from it on foot.

A police dog was used to try to track the suspects, but none were located.