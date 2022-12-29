Woman carjacked on side of Kings Mountain road, police say

Kings Mountain police are searching for two suspects who say carjacked a woman after her car broke down.

The victim was parked near the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue Wednesday night just before 9 p.m., police said.

The woman told police two men, wearing full ski masks in a black sedan, pulled over initially to help.

But police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at her and stole her car.

The stolen Kia Sorrento was recovered at a convenience store in Shelby on Graham Street, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call them.

