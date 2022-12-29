Woman carjacked on side of Kings Mountain road, police say
Kings Mountain police are searching for two suspects who say carjacked a woman after her car broke down.
ALSO READ: Feds say casino in Kings Mountain violated US law over business agreements
The victim was parked near the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue Wednesday night just before 9 p.m., police said.
The woman told police two men, wearing full ski masks in a black sedan, pulled over initially to help.
But police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at her and stole her car.
The stolen Kia Sorrento was recovered at a convenience store in Shelby on Graham Street, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call them.
VIDEO: Pair who ran Ponzi scheme with Kings Mountain investment company sentenced