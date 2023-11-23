Woman carjacked in south Sacramento with infant still inside, but baby has been returned

Early Thursday morning, a woman’s vehicle was carjacked in south Sacramento with her infant still inside.

Just before 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM at Florin Road and Fawn Way, Sacramento Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

The suspect then drove the vehicle away, unaware that a one-year-old child was still inside, Gandhi said.

Shortly afterward, the vehicle was found abandoned with the child unharmed inside.

The suspect is still at large and no arrests have yet been made.