Woman carjacked while pumping gas in Southington

A woman was carjacked while pumping gas in Southington early Wednesday, police said.

The woman was not injured, and her 2014 BMW was later recovered in Waterbury, they said.

The robbery happened about 1:15 a.m. at the Exxon station, 682 Queen St. The woman had just finished pumping gas when a young man got into her driver’s seat. The woman jumped into the front passenger seat to confront him, but the thief told her if she did not get out, he would shoot her, police said. She got out.

The thief, who did not show that he had a gun, took off. The BMW passed an officer a short time later in the center of town, but police said they were not able to catch up to it.

With help from Waterbury police, an officer tracked down the car and it was brought back to Southington to be processed for evidence, police said. Investigators also are looking at surveillance video.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.