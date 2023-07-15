Woman carried out of Ga. elections board meeting by her arms and legs

Newly released body camera video shows a Georgia woman being carried out of a board of elections meeting by police.

Chatham County police say they were providing security at a Chatham County Board of Elections meeting on June 10.

They say a woman, who has not been identified, refused to leave the podium after giving public comment.

BOE Chair Judge Thomas Mahoney III asked officers to remove her so the meeting could continue.

Instead of following officers’ commands, the woman sat down on the ground.

When she continued ignoring them, video shows one officer grabbed her by the arms and another grabbed her legs and they carry her outside.

“While the officers had the right to make an arrest in this circumstance, they did not. Instead, they remained focused on removing the distraction so the public meeting could continue without further interruption,” the department said in a release.

Command staff at the police department are currently investigating the incident as is their policy.

