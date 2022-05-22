Woman cashes $5,000 worth of fake checks, MPD says

A Memphis woman is paying the price after cashing more than $5,000 worth of fake checks, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said that 27-year-old Melissa Acosta cashed several fraudulent checks at the Laperla store in November of 2021.

The store’s owner told police that she cashed Acosta’s checks because Acosta is the daughter of a paster that she knows.

However, those checks turned out to be fake, according to a police affidavit.

Those fake checks totaled $5,665, the store’s owner told police.

The owner said that she confronted Acosta and Acosta’s boyfriend about the fake checks and the pair agreed to pay the money back.

That money, however, never came.

Acosta has been charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.

