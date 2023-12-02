Woman, cat rescued from Canton house fire

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A woman and a cat were rescued from a late night house fire Friday, the Canton Fire Department reported.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of Tuscarawas Street East around 11:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming out of the first floor of a residence.

Upon arrival, fire crews got to work going through the front door. While putting out the flames on the first floor, firefighters said they found a cat in a cage that had perished.

Gunman called police to say he shot a man: Mansfield PD

An older woman was reportedly stuck on the second floor, and she was rescued through a window. A cat was also found unconscious.

Both the cat and woman were treated for smoke inhalation. The cat was revived while the woman was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, firefighters said. No other injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy Canton fire department

Photo courtesy Canton fire department

Photo courtesy Canton fire department

An investigation is underway but the fire has been ruled accidental. Damages total at $1,100 at this time, the fire department said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.