Woman catches her own robbers by crashing into their car, Illinois police say

A woman helped catch those who robbed her by crashing into their car, Illinois authorities said.

The woman in Peoria was in a parking lot near her vehicle when five women approached her just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Peoria Police Department said in a news release.

The group attacked the woman and stole several items from inside her vehicle before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The woman chased them, crashing into their vehicle at an intersection, police said.

One woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, the release said.

Police said they arrested five women, ranging from 18 to 22 years old.

All five face charges of mob action; four face an additional charge of aggravated battery; one faces a third charge of theft, and another faces a third charge of burglary of a motor vehicle, according to the release.

Peoria is about 155 miles southwest of Chicago.

