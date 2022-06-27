Woman caught with allegedly stolen camper pleads not guilty

Jun. 27—A Washington woman arrested after a police officer spotted her unsafely towing what allegedly turned out to be a stolen camper through Kalispell earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Crystal Marie Stierns, 34, entered the not guilty pleas during her June 23 arraignment before Judge Robert Allison in Flathead County District Court. Allison also gave Stierns permission to return to her home in Washington as her case works its way through the courthouse.

She came to the attention of law enforcement when an officer noticed her heading through Kalispell on U.S. 93 on June 6 towing a camper with the slide out extended. According to court documents, the Kalispell Police officer saw her pull off at a gas station and assumed she had realized — and sought to rectify — the mistake.

After following her in, the officer approached Stierns, who allegedly lacked paperwork for the camper, raising suspicions. The officer also noticed the camper was missing license plates. According to court documents, Stierns did not have a key to the camper and "did not appear able to get the slide out back in."

Initially charged with felony theft, Stierns earned a criminal possession of dangerous drugs charge after investigators found methamphetamine on her, prosecutors say. Amended charges were filed on June 8.

At last week's hearing, prosecutors offered no objection to the request to let Stierns return home.

While represented by Liam Gallagher of the Office of the Public Defender, that agency is in the process of finding her a new attorney owing to a conflict. Allison, who scheduled an omnibus hearing for Nov. 2 and a pretrial conference for Nov. 16, warned Stierns against missing any required court appearances.

"Make sure you're in good contact with whomever your attorney ends up being," he said.

