Woman Caught on Camera Spewing Racist Insults at Asian Uber Driver in North Carolina

A white woman was captured on video yelling racial slurs at an Asian Uber driver at a gas station in Charlotte, N.C.



Rude passengers: Outhay Chokbengboun, a 46-year-old Laotian American, said he picked up a small group of passengers who argued with him as he was driving, WSOC reported.



The group reportedly demanded to go to a different destination than the one they requested via the app.

Chokbengboun explained that he could not change the location while driving, so he asked them to change the location themselves.

An argument ensued and escalated into one of the passengers offering to bribe him, and another insulting him.

One passenger was captured by the driver’s dashcam, saying, “No, we don’t want to drive home with this f***** a******.”

Chokbengboun then decided to pull into a gas station at East Woodlawn and Park roads to let the passengers out.

“I don’t understand why people want to do that,” he was quoted as saying. “I’m just trying to do my job, and be on my way, that’s all.”



Viral clip: Chokbengboun said he started recording when a female passenger, identified as Stella Thomas, started berating him with racist insults, according to QC Nerve.



In the clip, the woman's male friend apologized to Chokbengboun, saying, “I'm going to get these broads out of here, alright? I'm sorry, I am so f****** sorry.”

Another female passenger is seen urging Thomas to stop yelling at the driver.

Thomas can be heard yelling, “Go f**k yourself, go back to Asia,” at the driver, adding she was also calling 911.

The video has since become widely shared on social media.



AB Ludvig Svensson, a company with a local office in Charlotte, confirmed Thomas's involvement in the incident, noting that she has been suspended as they discuss their next course of action.



