Woman caught drinking wine from Pringles can is banned from Walmart

A woman who was caught chugging wine out of a Pringles can while riding an electric shopping cart at a Texas Walmart has been banned from the store.

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to reports of a "suspicious person" in the parking lot of a local Walmart Supercenter around 9 a.m. on Friday morning, the Times New Record reports.

Officer Jeff Hughes, a WFPD spokesperson, said the woman had been drinking alcohol and riding the motorized cart, typically used by those with limited mobility, for about three hours before police were alerted.

Responding officers located the woman in a nearby restaurant and informed her that she had been banned from the specific Walmart location, at the request of store employees.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was not arrested or charged with any crimes in relation to the incident.