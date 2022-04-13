Woman caught in drive-by shooting

Apr. 13—HIGH POINT — A woman apparently was grazed by a bullet when caught in a crossfire between two vehicles that engaged in a shootout across parts of east High Point on Monday night, police said.

The 35-year-old woman reported that she was driving south on Gavin Drive just before 7:45 p.m. when people in two other vehicles were shooting at each other, and a bullet came through her window and struck her in the arm, the High Point Police Department said. The woman's injury was described as superficial.

Police said their investigation determined that the woman had been caught in a "rolling gunfight" between people in a black, four-door Ford F-150 and a silver Nissan Altima.

While officers were investigating the woman's report, emergency communications received a report of drive-by shooting in the 200 block of R.C. Baldwin Street. Police determined that the driver of the Nissan Altima drove to R.C. Baldwin to get away from the black F-150, and officers found 11 spent 7.62-caliber shell casings at the intersection of R.C. Baldwin and Woodbury Street, police said.

A residence in the 1500 block of Leonard Avenue also was struck by a bullet from the shootout.

No other information was released.