A woman caught a fish with two mouths and the photo is just as shocking as you would expect

Courtesy of Knotty Boys Fishing

A woman in upstate New York surely found the "catch-of-the-day" when she reeled in a fish that looked like it had two mouths.

Debbie Geddes told Fox News on Wednesday that she had caught the strange-looking fish while out fishing with her husband on Lake Champlain.

"We quickly took a few pictures and released the fish," she told Fox News.

Her colleague, Adam Facteau, thought the lake oddity was likely to garner some attention online and posted it to a local fishing enthusiasts page called Knotty Boys Fishing.

Facteau's post has since gone viral, garnering over 1,000 comments and 6,000 shares, as of Wednesday evening.

Facteau told Insider that he had never come across a fish like this, and he added that no one has been able to reproduce a photo of another freshwater fish with two mouths.

"[I've] grown up on the lake ... and have never seen anything like it," he said of the aquatic discovery.

Facteau said he doesn't know why the fish had such a facial deformity, noted that sewage dumping in Lake Champlain "is always a hot topic." He also suspected the fish may have been injured at some point.

"Biologist have said a genetic defect," he told Insider. "Some have said an old injury. Some claiming #fakenews."

Facteau said the photo may have gone viral because of local folklore about a lake monster named "Champ" which is said to swim in the waters of Lake Champlain.

Geddes, he said, decided that the fish "looked healthy and was too bizarrely beautiful to kill for its own oddity." He added that people do eat fish from Lake Champlain.

"It's an incredible place to freshwater fish," Facteau said of the lake. "We have a Lake Monster named Champ and now the two-mouthed fish!"

Sarah Gray contributed to this report.

