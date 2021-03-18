Woman caught on police video refusing to wear mask arrested in 2nd incident

An Oregon woman who was recorded on a police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank last week was arrested Wednesday after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business.

TERRY WRIGHT: [GRUNTS] Ouch!

- Ma'am, put your hands behind your back. Stop resisting. Stop!

TERRY WRIGHT: Are you gonna-- Is anybody, like, gonna get real here? Really?

- Relax.

TERRY WRIGHT: No one's gonna get real? Wow!

- Come on.

TERRY WRIGHT: Police brutality right here, people.

- No.

- No, it is not.

