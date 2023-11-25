Woman caught setting fire in Smokies, another arsonist being sought

Nov. 24—A woman was spotted setting a fire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Bryson City earlier this week, leading to her arrest.

A construction crew working on Lakeview Drive in the Swain County section of the park witnessed a woman set two fires to grass and brush on the shoulder of the road around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20. The fires were both quickly extinguished before they could grow. The woman was arrested, and federal and state charges are pending.

Meanwhile, park rangers are seeking the public's help identifying those responsible for the start of the Rich Mountain Fire that burned six acres on the Tennessee side of the park.

The initial investigation indicates that two fires were started on Nov. 20 in the Rich Mountain area by an unknown arsonist. The fires were started under high wind conditions, a red flag warning and a park-wide burn ban.

"Intentionally setting fires in the park, except in designated rings or picnic areas, is always illegal and is extremely dangerous, especially under the extreme weather conditions we saw this week," said Boone Vandzura, Chief Ranger of Resource and Visitor Protection.

A financial reward is being offered for validated tips. Call or text 888-653-0009 or go to go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.