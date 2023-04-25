Woman caught speeding down Ga. interstate with open Heineken bottle, meth, Clayton deputies say

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Deputies said a woman speeding down the road was also carrying illegal drugs.

It all happened on Monday when Clayton deputies were conducting speed enforcement on I-75 South and Jonesboro Road.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Lynn Bauman was clocked speeding in a black BMW.

Officials said when they conducted the traffic stop, deputies reportedly saw an open bottle of Heineken between her legs.

While searching Bauman’s car, authorities reportedly found a handgun and several illegal drugs including 107.8 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine, 26.9 grams of marijuana, 77 grams of mushrooms, 23.5 grams of Schedule II pills, THC, and pipes with methamphetamine inside.

Bauman was arrested and taken to the Clayton County Jail.

