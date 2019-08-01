Woman caught throwing puppy in bin

A woman caught on CCTV throwing a puppy into a waste skip is being hunted by animal cruelty investigators.

The woman is seen holding the dog by the scruff of the neck before she launches it into the bin and walks off.

Officers were called to the scene, at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City, after the manager of the property saw the incident while reviewing security footage.

Manager CR Head said: “It’s very disturbing, you know. They left it [the dog] there for approximately 10 to 15 minutes, crawled back in the dumpster, threw the dog back on the ground.

“That people would be here doing that, not only to an animal, what if they treat another human being like that? It’s not a good combination.”

He added: “I don`t want anything like that going on here. We want a safe environment.”

He suggested the woman involved was related to a someone who lived at the complex.

Ion Gary, animal welfare superintendent with Oklahoma Animal Welfare, said it was clear case of animal cruelty.

“This is something our officers will be investigating,” he told local news network WCSC-TV. “There is potential for even felony level cruelty.”

Police said they would not make an official report as the woman had removed the dog by the time they were called.