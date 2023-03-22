Woman caught trafficking more than 100 pounds of cocaine arrested near Ga. border, SC deputies say

A woman who was pulled over for a traffic stop along I-85 was arrested after police found her with more than 100 pounds of cocaine, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 15, Anderson County deputies pulled over a SUV driven by Marina Natanova. Inside, tucked into the backseat, deputies found duffle bags full of cocaine.

Anderson County deputies called it one of the biggest drug busts in the county’s history.

In total, deputies seized 40 vacuumed sealed packages of cocaine which amounted to 108 pounds of cocaine.

“Our deputies try to get as many drugs off our streets every day and it carries over onto the Interstate. Regardless of whether the final destination of these drugs is Anderson County or our neighboring communities, it always leads to more crime,” the department said.

Deputies concluded Natanova was in charge of transporting the drugs and charged her with failing to maintain a lane and trafficking cocaine.

Natanova was taken to Anderson County Detention Center.

