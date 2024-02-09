Woman with CCL wounds man overnight on South Side

A 34-year-old woman with a conceal carry license wounded a man overnight when an argument turned physical in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the woman and a 39-year-old man were involved in an argument that turned physical in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue, police said.

The woman pulled out a firearm and fired, striking the man in the torso. He was taken to UChicago Medicine where he was listed in serious condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, and the woman was being questioned by detectives. Police said the shooting appears to be domestic related.