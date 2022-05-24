Woman chained in abandoned house for days saved when man hears her screams in Chicago

A woman was handcuffed and chained to a wall in an abandoned house in Chicago for days until a passerby heard her cries for help, news outlets report.

Antione Dobine, a resident of the West Pullman neighborhood, was walking by when he suddenly heard banging from inside the boarded up property, he said in a Facebook Live video taken Saturday, May 21.

He moved closer and could hear a woman’s voice calling out, pleading for help, Dobine said. He called 911 and stayed on the scene until Chicago police arrived and freed the woman, video shows.

“She’s tied up or something, or locked in that room,” Dobine tells neighbors who have started to gather around the house.

An officer stops for a moment to talk with the small crowd gathered outside and explains the woman was found handcuffed and chained to a wall in the basement, video shows.

“The kids say they’ve been hearing it for weeks,” Dobine says, referring to the woman banging on the window.

Exactly how long the woman was held against her will isn’t clear, though the 36-year-old victim told police she was kidnapped, raped and kept in chains at the South Side address for at least four days, while her calls for help went unheard or ignored, TV station WGN reported.

The woman told investigators that she was walking to a store in the neighborhood when she came across a man she had met before, the station reported. They began talking and the man, believed to be in his 60s, grabbed her and took her to the vacant house.

In Dobine’s video, he claims to have seen the suspect flee the scene before police arrived. As of Tuesday, May 24, he is still at large.

“We are bringing all of our resources to bear in bringing this offender to justice,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a May 23 news briefing.

“We are working with the victim to try and get a better description of the defendant, and do our best to … apprehend him,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

