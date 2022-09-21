Woman challenges face slashing sentence

Sep. 21—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre woman is challenging the application of the deadly weapons enhancement that heightened her sentence for slashing the face of another woman.

Jocelynn Lee Rodriguez, 29, of Carlisle Street, was convicted by a Luzerne County jury on felony and misdemeanor assault and conspiracy charges following a trial in June before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Wilkes-Barre police in court records said Rodriguez conspired with two others to lure a woman to Simpson Street where she slashed the victim inside a vehicle on March 16, 2020.

The victim was left with permanent scars on her face where she suffered seven slash wounds, including one extending from her mouth to her ear and near one eye.

At Rodriguez's sentencing hearing Aug. 16, Assistant District Attorney Anthony Cardone requested to apply the state's deadly weapon enhancement despite police unable to recover the knife or sharp instrument used in the attack.

Rodriguez's trial attorney, Lawrence Kansky, objected saying no weapon was found by police and no weapon was shown during the trial. Kansky suggested the facial injuries were caused by Rodriguez and the victim wearing acrylic nails.

Sklarosky agreed with Cardone sentencing Rodriguez to 10 to 20 years in state prison,which is within sentencing guidelines.

After Rodriguez was sentenced, her appellate attorney, Matthew P. Kelly, filed a motion challenging the deadly weapon enhancement claiming there was no proof a deadly weapon was used by Rodriguez.

In response, Cardone argued there was substantial circumstantial evidence citing the testimony of the victim during trial that a knife was indeed used.

Sklarosky denied to reconsider Rodriguez's sentence resulting in Rodriguez filing an appeal this week in Pennsylvania Superior Court.