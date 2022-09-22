Woman charge after alleged thefts at French Creek homeless encampment

Sep. 22—A 52-year-old woman faces charges that she threatened and stole equipment from a man in what police described as a "homeless tent congregation" along French Creek last weekend.

Kerri Ann Callies, whom court documents describe as residing in the 700 block of Highland Avenue, was arraigned Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Meadville Police Department accused Callies of forcibly taking a flashlight out of the hands of a man at the encampment around 11 p.m. Saturday. She also took the man's lantern and another flashlight, held a pepper spray device to his face and threatened to spray him, and struck and shoved him, according to police.

The alleged homeless encampment was located along French Creek north of where Spring Street passes over the waterway. After interviewing the alleged victim at a Bessemer Street laundromat, city police later determined that the incident he reported occurred in West Mead Township, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case. After contacting Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville, city police continued their investigation.

The man told police that he was camping near the railroad tracks that run alongside French Creek for the weekend and returned to his site Saturday evening to find his possessions gone. Others at the site said his things had been burned, the man told police, and Callies began yelling at him, threatening him, telling him to leave, and eventually took the flashlight he was holding and other equipment.

Callies faces a felony charge of robbery by force, however slight, for allegedly taking the flashlight from the man's hands. She also faces misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking, and a summary charge of harassment.

Callies was located by police walking south along the railroad tracks not far from the laundromat where they interviewed the man. A search of her bag led to the discovery of various lights the man identified as his, according to the affidavit.

She remains free on $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 3 before Pendolino.

