A woman was charged $1,000 for a Subway sandwich. She says she's not been refunded and has struggled to afford groceries.

A stock photo shows a Subway sandwich in a wrapper. Tuckraider/Getty Images

A woman was charged $1,021.50 for a Subway sandwich in Columbus, Ohio.

Despite her efforts, the woman has been unable to get a refund from Subway or her bank.

The Better Business Bureau has suggested she could file a police report for theft.

A woman was charged over $1,000 for a Subway sandwich, leaving her strapped for cash and struggling to feed her family, according to reports.

Letitia Bishop went to the Subway Thornton Oil store in Columbus, Ohio, on January 5 to order subs for her family, only to find herself with a bewilderingly high charge. A receipt obtained by WSYC ABC 6's "On Your Side" shows that Bishop's debit card was charged $1,021.50.

For context, this far exceeds the typical costs of a footlong sandwich at Subway, which tends to cost between $6.50 and $12.

Bishop told ABC 6 that the charge left her feeling "stressed, overwhelmed," and, at one point, she couldn't even afford groceries because her "account was negative."

Despite her efforts to address the situation directly with store staff, Bishop was told to contact Subway's corporate office. She told ABC 6 she tried this multiple times but to no avail.

Bishop also told the Ohio broadcaster that she later returned to the Subway store, located inside a gas station, only to find it had closed.

According to the store's website, it is "temporarily closed" for the foreseeable future.

"I'm just trying to make ends meet at this point in time," Bishop told ABC 6.

Even flagging the issue with her bank was fruitless, leaving Bishop feeling hopeless, ABC 6 reported.

As of last Friday, almost two months after the purchase, she still hadn't been refunded for the sandwich.

Subway and Bishop did not immediately respond to BI's requests for comment.

Lee Anne Lanigan, the director of consumer relations and investigations from the Better Business Bureau, told ABC 6 that Bishop has options to resolve the situation.

She could use the BBB's dispute resolution process or even escalate the matter by filing a police report for theft.

Lanigan said that had Bishop used a credit card instead of a debit card at the counter, she would have been better protected.

Read the original article on Business Insider