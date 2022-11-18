Woman charged after 17-year-old boy carjacked at work following robbery attempt

A woman was arrested after a teenager was carjacked at his job following an attempted robbery the day before.

The incident happened Nov. 8 in front of a home in the 300 block of Sullivan.

A 17-year-old boy reported he was sitting in his car, a Dodge Charger, with a woman, identified as Lakaya White, according to an affidavit.

The teen told police he’s known White for four or five months from Whitehaven High School, records show.

While they were sitting in the car, an unknown man wearing a ski mask came to the driver’s side window and pointed a handgun at him, according to the affidavit.

Another man was at the passenger side.

The suspect yelled, “Give me all your s***!”, according to police.

The teen fled and began driving around before White told him to go back to the house.

The teen said he told her he was going to a police station, and he notified his mother, who met him at a gas station at Neely and Raines.

While parked at the gas station, the teen saw the two suspects walking down Sullivan.

White then got out of the car and began walking toward them, police said. The teen left the gas station.

The next day, he was working at his job, a Walmart in Horn Lake, when a white BMW SUV pulled up to him and a coworker.

According to the affidavit, two men wearing the same clothing as the previous suspects ran up and pointed guns at them.

The teen gave them his car.

While they were driving away, he saw White in the driver’s seat of the BMW, police said.

The teen told police he had told White where he worked.

He identified White in a photo lineup.

She’s charged with aggravated assault and attempted robbery, records show.

