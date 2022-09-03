Woman charged in 2018 Vance County shooting

Sep. 2—HENDERSON — Vance County Sheriff's Office deputies have made an arrest in a nearly four-year-old homicide case that wound up becoming an election issue in neighboring Granville County.

Deputies on Wednesday arrested and jailed Oakoya Monae Turner, 25, of Henderson, in connection with the November 2018 shooting death of Robert Archie III.

Sheriff Curtis Brame said the arrest came nine days after a Vance County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Turner with first-degree murder.

Brame also called Turner's an "initial arrest," and said deputies are continuing to investigate the case. He urged anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff's office at 252-738-2200.

Search warrants filed in 2018 identified Turner as Archie's girlfriend, and said the two had a newborn daughter.

Archie was shot the night of Nov. 18, 2018 as he sat in a car that was parked outside a house on Tony Lane in rural Vance County.

The detective initially assigned to the case, former Deputy Robert Morris, told magistrates that Archie was sitting in the car's front passenger seat, and that Turner was driving. Archie was "working numbers on football games. The two were still in the car when Turner heard two gunshots.

Archie was shot in the head, but allegedly told Turner to pull away. She called 911, which instructed her to pull over and wait for law enforcement to arrive, which she did at the corner of Carey Chapel Road and Vicksboro Road.

The case — and the fact that investigators searched Archie and Turner's rental car twice — wound up figuring in the Granville County sheriff's race this spring when Morris ran for the Republican Party nomination for sheriff against Vance Johnson and Clinton Owens.

Morris reported recovering an iPhone and black case after searching the car shortly after the shooting, and that investigators had found a shell casing at the scene on Tony Lane.

The shooting occurred while former Sheriff Peter White was still in office. Brame took over a few weeks later. Morris left the sheriff's office the following summer, and Brame assigned the case to another detective, William Mitchell.

Mitchell had a look at the car, which had been impounded, and saw a shell casing inside it. On advice from District Attorney Mike Waters, he got a second warrant to search the vehicle and subsequently reported that he and his colleagues had recovered a number of other items, among them bullet fragments and three shell casings.

One bullet fragment came from the front passenger side floorboard and another from under the carpet of the front passenger side floorboard. Two shell casings were on the front passenger seat, and the other was behind and under the passenger seat.

Morris' acknowledged earlier this year that critics had singled out his handling of the early stages of the investigation in what he called a "smear campaign trying to keep me from becoming the sheriff of Granville County." He wound up finishing second in the GOP primary, which was won by Johnson, who's the second-in-command of the Henderson Police Department.

Brame in the spring insisted the Archie homicide was "not a cold case," though it was "a difficult case." He also said investigators were pursuing new leads.

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.

