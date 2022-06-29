Woman charged in 2020 ABQ homicide

Jun. 28—Detectives arrested a woman for her alleged role in the fatal shooting of a man in 2020 outside an apartment complex on West Central.

Brianna Archuleta, 24, is charged with an open count of murder and conspiracy in the Jan. 26, 2020 death of 26-year-old Benjamin Moore. She was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Tuesday. It is unclear if she has an attorney.

Archuleta is named as an orchestrator of Moore's death, trying to collect guns for the homicide and enlisting the help of several accomplices, according to court records. None of those accomplices — whose roles span from murder to tampering with evidence and arson — have been charged in the death. It is unclear from court documents who police think pulled the trigger.

Police responded around 9:50 p.m. to a shooting at an apartment complex, near Central and Bridge SW, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers found Moore's girlfriend giving him CPR and he was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Moore's friend had been shot in the arm and showed up to the hospital shortly after to be treated. The friend told detectives Moore was lured outside by a carful of people and the driver shot at both of them before the group left.

The girlfriend told police Moore had been released from jail following a domestic incident where he had cut off her hair, according to the complaint. She said she told Archuleta about the incident and Archuleta said she had friends who could "take care" of Moore.

Police said Moore's girlfriend told them she asked Archuleta not to do anything but she insisted on getting vengeance on Moore. The next day police found the car used in the homicide torched and a bullet near the vehicle matched casings found at the shooting scene.

Detectives spoke with an accomplice of Archuletas, who changed his story multiple times, admitting to being there for the shooting but also having nothing to do with it, according to the complaint. Many of the details shared by the person matched the case, including the caliber of gun used.

Police said they found Facebook messages between the accomplice, Archuleta and others before and after the shooting. In the messages, Archuleta asks for guns, sent Moore's booking photo to others and coordinates on his expected release date from jail.

The complaint timeline stops in April 2020 and picks back up in May 2022 when police speak with Moore's girlfriend again. She told detectives much of what had been said years earlier, and picked Archuleta out of a photo lineup.