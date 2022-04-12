Woman charged in 2021 shooting death of Pataskala man

Columbus police announced Tuesday the arrest of a woman in connection with the January 2021 murder of a 22-year-old man on Columbus' Northwest Side.

Tristan Foor, of Pataskala, was shot around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2021 on the 4000 block of Aspen Pine Boulevard.

Homicide detectives had previously arrested 20-year-old Elias Malone, of the Northwest Side, in connection with Foor's death.

Now, detectives say Sydney Freshour, 20, of Westerville, who was dating Malone, helped lure Foor to Malone's apartment to rob him. Foor was shot and killed during the robbery.

Malone approached police at the scene and confessed, detectives now reveal.

Freshour was arrested Monday and charged with murder. She is being held in the Franklin County jail.

