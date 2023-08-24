Woman charged in 2022 death of Nebraska woman during University of Alabama move-in day

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal car accident that claimed the life of a Nebraska woman last year in Tuscaloosa.

DaQuisha Meshunda Frank of Tuscaloosa was charged in the Aug. 4, 2022, death of Charlotte Leigh Wallin, 45, of Imperial, Nebraska, said Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman with the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Taylor said the Wallin family was in Tuscaloosa for University of Alabama freshmen move-in when the accident occurred. Four of the family members were walking along the sidewalk on the south side of Jack Warner Parkway between Hackberry Lane and Marrs Spring Road when Charlotte Wallin was struck by a car.

Wallin was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to UAB Hospital where she died from her injuries the following day.

Frank told officers she was driving eastbound when she lost control of her 1999 Buick Century and drove onto sidewalk. She then steered the car toward the median and came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

Taylor said investigators determined Frank was aware that her rear brakes were faulty, and they recovered a set of replacement brakes that were in the back seat of her car but had not been installed.

Investigators also say Frank was driving under the influence of marijuana and speeding at the time of the accident. Taylor said Frank was driving 60 miles per hour in 50 miles per hour zone.

Frank was served Wednesday night with the warrant charging her with manslaughter. She was released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail after posting $30,000 bond.

