Woman charged with 55 counts each of animal abuse and cruelty, also endangered her mother

A woman who was arrested last month following the discovery of 55 animals in poor condition confessed to the police she believed she was beginning to have a hoarding issue. Arrest documents obtained by the Arizona Republic also revealed that some of the dogs found with serious injuries had been in that state for several months.

April McLaughlin, the operator of a special needs animal rescue, is currently facing charges that include 55 counts of animal abuse, 55 counts of animal cruelty, and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

According to court records, the majority of the 55 dogs had been experiencing prolonged suffering. None of the dogs in the house had access to water, and the residence was filled with dog urine and feces. Additionally, five more dogs were discovered dead inside a freezer.

McLaughlin's mother, who is an elderly adult, was residing with her in the home and may have been unable to care for herself, as indicated in police records. During an interview with the police, McLaughlin's mother revealed that she was sleeping on the couch because both rooms were occupied by dogs.

McLaughlin's mother also said she would "be better if I had more food," when asked about her living conditions with her daughter. After a search warrant was conducted at McLaughlin's house, police determined there was insufficient food at the residence, according to arrest records.

Around September 8th, accusations against McLaughlin escalated as the Chandler Police Department received additional calls regarding allegations of animal abuse in her home, as stated in case documents.

Following several unsuccessful attempts by various animal welfare organizations to retrieve the dogs, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) visited the home on both September 9th and September 12th to assess the animals' welfare. During these visits, AHS noted an "extreme" odor of urine, observed dogs suffering from malnutrition, dogs with open wounds on their hind legs due to dragging, dogs displaying potential neurological issues, and dozens of dogs confined in stacked crates, among other distressing conditions.

McLaughlin refused to grant access to the dogs inside the rooms, keeping the doors closed, according to arrest records.

A veterinarian supplied Chandler police with records for various dogs in McLaughlin's possession and emphasized that multiple of them required immediate follow-up due to the severity of their injuries, with some necessitating leg or tail amputations. Additionally, the veterinarian provided police with records for additional dogs, including deceased ones that McLaughlin had brought to the clinic for disposal, as outlined in case documents.

After obtaining a search warrant, police responded to McLaughlin's home on Sept. 22. The odor of urine and feces was so overpowering that the Fire Department was summoned to assess the air quality. An industrial hygienist determined that the air quality in the home was so hazardous that firefighters had to don self-contained breathing apparatus, as detailed in the documents.

A hazard material specialist analyzed the home and later determined the levels of ammonia were too high for anyone to inhale, according to case records.

"The ground and walls of the residence were covered in urine and feces. The house was full of clutter which made it difficult to walk around. The bedrooms were not lived in by humans and were occupied by dogs," arrest documents stated.

The majority of the 55 dogs discovered inside the house were in urgent need of medical care because they had injuries to their limbs, eyes, mouth, and genitals. Many of them had difficulty moving and had to drag themselves around, while others exhibited shaking due to neurological problems. A significant number of the dogs were found lying or sitting on feces and pads soaked in urine, as outlined in case documents.

McLaughlin's mother told police her daughter had taken control over her finances through a power of attorney, and she was using her social security to pay for the mortgage and groceries. She told police she would sometimes "walk out the door and yell" for help, arrest records stated.

Officials seized the 55 dogs from the property and took the five frozen dogs to be disposed of properly, documents said.

McLaughlin told police that "she believed she was at the start of a hoarding problem and had taken on too many dogs," court records stated. She also admitted the dogs had been living in poor conditions for months, and she noticed the strong urine odor in the house, according to case documents.

She wasn't able to explain why the dogs didn't have water, documents said.

McLaughlin also acknowledged she had control over her mother's finances and revealed she had not taken her mother to the doctor for the past six months. She mentioned she only took her mom out of the house approximately once every two weeks.

McLaughlin also informed the police her mother had access to food in the refrigerator and freezer. The police noted that the deceased puppies in the freezer were located alongside human food. McLaughlin stated she saw nothing wrong with storing food next to deceased animals.

Police determined McLaughlin "knowingly, for the past three years, placed her mother in circumstances likely to produce death or serious physical injury," arrest documents stated.

On Sept. 22, Chandler police arrested McLaughlin. The dogs were put in the care of the Arizona Humane Society.

Since the incident, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed with The Arizona Republic that McLaughlin was released from jail.

