Woman charged after 72-year-old man found dead inside apartment

A woman has been charged with murder in Catawba County after a gruesome discovery was made inside a Hickory apartment.

Police said 72-year-old Robert Bruce Godfrey was found dead inside his apartment at Preston Ridge off Startown Road after last being seen on Thanksgiving.

Catawba Co- a suspicious death investigation is underway after a 72-year old was found dead inside his apartment. Police say he had been there for awhile and his car is missing. Watch channel 9 for updates. pic.twitter.com/dOX7BbGMm9 — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) December 6, 2021

Investigators confirmed to Channel 9 that his car was missing and that he had been dead for several days.

ALSO READ: Deadly shooting investigation blocks busy Cornelius road for hours

On Dec. 9, police said Bryana Martines, 22, had been charged with first-degree murder and was jailed under no bond.

The Catawba County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Martines’s murder case will be non-capital.

Breaking Hickory - a woman has been charged with first degree murder after a 72-year old man was found dead inside his apartment. Bryana Martines is locked up without bond. She’s also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Police say the victim’s vehicle was stolen. pic.twitter.com/ht8Vc2mQMd — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) December 9, 2021

She was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Abraham Adon Jr., 28, of Fort Mill had the stolen vehicle, police said. CMPD located Adon in the car but he fled to South Carolina and was later arrested. He was being held in South Carolina before being extradited on charges of having a stolen car and fleeing police.

Story continues

No other details about the crime have been released.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates on this story.

(WATCH BELOW: Shooting leaves man dead, another hurt in north Charlotte, police say)